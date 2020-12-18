Teenage cyclist killed in crash with pick-up truck is named

Published: 1:47 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 1:51 PM December 18, 2020

The junction on the A134 at Northwold, where a 17-year-old cyclist died after a collision Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

A teenage cyclist who was killed in a collision with a pick-up truck on one of Norfolk's major roads has been named.

Emergency services were called to the A134 at around 9pm on September 3, following reports of a crash involving a bike and a Mitsubishi Warrior at Northwold.

The rider, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene, which was at the crossroads with Northwold Road and Methwold Road.

After carrying out collision investigations, police reopened the road at 5am the following morning.

The Mitsubishi failed to stop and, following enquiries, officers attended an address in Attleborough where a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was subsequently taken to Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning, before being released under investigation.

A pre-inquest review into the death of the cyclist, named as Oscar Seaman, took place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Friday (December 18).

A further review is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 25, 2021.