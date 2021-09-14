Three teenage boys arrested following robbery in King's Lynn

Published: 4:44 PM September 14, 2021

Three teenage boys have been arrested following a robbery in King's Lynn yesterday.

Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was approached by a group of boys in Cherry Tree Drive yesterday evening around 6.15pm.

The group threatened the man with a knife, before stealing an iPhone and approximately £140 in cash from him.

Three teenage boys have now been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.