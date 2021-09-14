News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Three teenage boys arrested following robbery in King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:44 PM September 14, 2021   
Shoplifters who have been accused of stealing £900 of ink cartridges from a Tesco store are due to appear in court.  

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of robbery in King's Lynn - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Three teenage boys have been arrested following a robbery in King's Lynn yesterday.

Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was approached by a group of boys in Cherry Tree Drive yesterday evening around 6.15pm.

The group threatened the man with a knife, before stealing an iPhone and approximately £140 in cash from him. 

Three teenage boys have now been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Caister on Sea High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's supermarket at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'They have got no crinkly crisps' - shopper's frustration at shortages

Anthony Carroll

person
Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride join members of Norfolk Lab who use the facilities at The Old Hall

Protest held at Norfolk village sex club after transphobia allegations

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Bolt smashes through North Walsham couple's window screen on Norwich road

Near-miss for Norfolk couple as large bolt smashes through windscreen

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon