Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Published: 1:30 AM August 21, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police - Credit: Archant

A teenage boy was robbed at knifepoint in a Norwich McDonald's.

Police are appealing for help to track down a man following the incident, which happened at about 9.30pm on Wednesday, August 8.

A man approached a teenage boy in the toilets of the McDonald's on Boundary Road and demanded his motorcycle helmet and gloves while threatening him with what police believe was a knife.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man should contact T/Det Con Bob Walker-Hall at Norwich CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.