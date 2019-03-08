Search

Teen, 16, stabbed in gang attack is released from hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:07 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 27 March 2019

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed and a stamped on in a gang attack in Norwich is beginning his long road to recovery after he was released from hospital.

The teenager, who has not been named, was knifed in the back following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.

He sustained a fractured skull and puncture wounds to his head, arm, back and hand in the attack, which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday.

The victim has been in hospital since the attack but was released from hospital on Wednesday (March 27) with his recovery to continue while supported by family and friends.

The boy’s 36-year-old father, who wants to remain anonymous, said: “He said to me ‘I don’t feel like it’s happened to me.’ I don’t think it’s struck him at the moment.”

The victim’s father spoke about his son’s ongoing recovery on the same day as Norfolk Police revealed a total of 237 knives, including machetes, samurai swords, daggers, hunting knives and flick knives, had been handed in as part of a week-long amnesty.

He said his son was under strict instructions to rest and had been told his recovery could take anywhere from between three and six months.

The victim’s father said his son was “looking a lot better” but was still in “a lot of pain” following the attack with the injuries to his hand a spleen of particular concern.

He said the family really wanted to thank the police and medical staff who has been “fantastic”.

“I know it’s their job but I don’t think some people quite realise quite how much they do. Everyone at A&E was absolutely fantastic.”

Following the attack the family have had “complete strangers” contacting them asking how the teenager is, but despite the attention they said all their attention remains on the victim.

He said: “When people ask me “how are you?” I’ve been saying that it’s not about me. It doesn’t matter how we feel - all that matters is how he is and that he’s going to be okay. I don’t know if that’s my way of coping but maybe that will change.”

Three teenagers, two aged 16 and one aged 17, have been arrested and questioned by detectives in connection with the attack. They have been released on bail until April 20 while enquiries continue.

Information to police on 101.

