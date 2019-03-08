Teen injured after being ‘targeted’ with a knife by attackers

Stanford Street in Lowestoft, which was the scene for a targeted attack.

Investigations are under way following a targeted attack on a teenager.

Stanford Street in Lowestoft, where the attack happened.

Two men “carrying a knife” entered a property in Lowestoft about 11.30pm on Thursday, March 21 and assaulted a teenage boy, who is understood to be aged around 15 or 16.

Although the police investigation is ongoing, there are “no known risks” to the public.

Stanford Street at the junction with Roman Road in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called shortly before 11.35pm on Thursday, March 21, following reports of an incident in Stanford Street, Lowestoft.

“Two males entered a property carrying a knife, before going upstairs and assaulting a teenage male.

“The males then left by a back door.”

The teenage victim suffered minor cuts and bruises in the attack and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment. He has subsequently been discharged.

“This is believed to be a targeted incident and there are no known risks to the wider public,” the police spokesman added.