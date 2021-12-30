A teenager has been found dead at a property in Shipfield, Norwich. - Credit: Dan Grimmer, Archant Norfolk

A teenager has been found dead in Norwich.

Police were called to an address in Shipfield, Norwich, in the early hours of Thursday, December 23, following reports a man had been found unresponsive.

Officers attended the address with paramedics and despite attempts to resuscitate him, the man, understood to be around 19-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and is not believed to be suspicious."

A standard post-mortem examination has been carried out and officers are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to establish the cause of death and prepare a file for the coroner.