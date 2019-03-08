Teenager knocked off his bike and assaulted during attempted robbery

Investigations are continuing in connection with an attempted robbery, after a teenager was pushed off his bicycle and assaulted.

The teenage boy was cycling with a friend along Millennium Way in Lowestoft about 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 24 when he was approached by a man who knocked him off his bike.

The teenager was assaulted as the attacker attempted to steal his bag. However, members of the public intervened and the attacker ran off empty-handed.

Police are keen to trace a man described as white, about 5ft 9in tall, with short ginger hair.

He was wearing a black Superdry jacket and black tracksuit bottoms and was described as being in his 30s.

It is believed that he may have ran off in the direction of Elizabeth Close.

With witnesses sought in connection with the incident, a police spokesman said: "It is a case of inquiries continue at this stage."

Information should be directed to East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting CAD 316 of April 24.