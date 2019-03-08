Search

Police investigating after reports man and woman tried to lure teenager into car on industrial estate

PUBLISHED: 12:23 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 22 July 2019

A man and woman in a black car approached a teenage boy on Maurice Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Photo: Google

A man and woman in a black car approached a teenage boy on Maurice Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Photo: Google

Archant

Police are investigating after reports a man and a woman asked a teenage boy to get in their car as he was walking home.

A man and woman in a black car approached a teenage boy on Maurice Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Photo: Google

At around 6.45pm on Sunday, July 21, a man and a woman in a black car approached a teenage boy on the Maurice Gaymer Industrial Estate in Attleborough.

The pair pulled up alongside him and asked him to get in.

The boy declined and ran away, before reporting it to police.

Police said no threats or force were used and that officers were looking into the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 376 0f 21 July.

