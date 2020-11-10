Teen climate protester appears in court after days up crane in city

Numerous emergency vehicles at the scene on Duke Street after an Extinction Rebellion protest. Photo: Peter Walsh Archant

A teenage climate change protester has appeared in court after spending more than two days up a 100ft crane in Norwich.

The 17-year-old, who can not be named for legal reasons, scaled the large structure on Duke Street, Norwich, at about 6.40am on Saturday, November 7.

Several police officers and firefighters remained at the scene until he eventually climbed down at around noon on Monday, November 10.

The teenager appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (November 10) having been charged with criminal damage, displaying a sign to cause alarm or distress and obstructing a police officer.

No pleas were entered as the case has to be sent to Norwich Youth Court and will be heard on November 26.

The youngster was granted bail with conditions, including not to return to the site on Duke Street and having to observe an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.