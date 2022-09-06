Solomon Oguidi is to go on trial accused of a stabbing in Chambers Road, Mile Cross - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A teenager is to go on trial accused of a Norwich stabbing next year.

Solomon Oguidi, 19, was charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife.

It followed an incident when police were called to a house in Chambers Road, Mile Cross, at just after 9pm on January 9 last year after reports a man in his 20s had been stabbed.

Oguidi, formerly of Bowers Avenue, Mile Cross, has since pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The defendant appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 6) when a trial date of January 23 next year was pencilled in.