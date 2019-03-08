Attempted murder accused stabbed man to stop him hurting her mum

A teenager accused of the attempted murder of her mother's boyfriend has described how she frequently called her mum to check he had not done something terrible to her, a court has heard.

Shanice Myers, 19, told Norwich Crown Court her mother's boyfriend Daniel Paul had abused her mother during their relationship and she had stabbed him after hearing them arguing to "stop him from hurting my mother".

The teenager is accused of the attempted murder of Mr Paul in King's Lynn following a family barbecue on May 5 this year.

In court on Wednesday (October 23) Myers described to Isobel Ascherson, defending, a number of previous incidents between Mr Paul and her mum, including her first call to the police in June 2018 after her mum suffered a bloody nose.

There were also a number of other incidents, including in September 2018 when her mum suffered a broken thumb and Boxing Day 2018, when Mr Paul was drunk and aggressive and presents got smashed and in March 2019.

She told the jury she had seen her mum with scratches bruises all over her body, bad black eyes on multiple occasions, bruising around the chin and neck area.

Myers said she would be constantly sitting on the edge of her bed listening out for "bangs, crashes, anything that would infer violence."

She said she would call her mum "frequently" because she was "always really worried "and wanted to check he "hadn't done something terrible to her".

When asked about the events of May 5 this year, Myers, who had been in her bedroom, said she grabbed two knives from the kitchen after hearing the two arguing downstairs.

When asked by Ms Ascherson what she did, she said: "I stabbed him."

She told the jury of nine men and three women that she stabbed him to "stop him from hurting my mother".

She added the attack lasted "a matter of seconds".

When asked if she intended to kill him Myers, then 18, replied "not at all".

She was also asked if she intended to cause Mr Paul harm. but insisted: "I didn't intend to cause him harm I just wanted to stop him from attempting to hurt my mum."

Myers, of Proctors Close, Lynn, has denied attempted murder and wounding with intent.

The trial continues