Teen with shears caught cutting lead from roof of public building

Lead was stolen from the roof of the South Norfolk Council headquarters in Long Stratton on October 6, 2019. Picture: South Norfolk Council Archant

A teenager was caught in the act with a pair of shears, cutting lead from the roof of a public building.

And when police went to Adam Urry's home, they found a bucket full of lead in the kitchen and more lead in the living room, a court heard.

Adam Urry, 19, of Lime Tree Avenue in Long Stratton, admitted to stealing lead from the roof of the town's South Norfolk Council offices on Swan Lane on October 6.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 12 and also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to property worth £6,937 at the council headquarters, including a broken CCTV camera.

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan said suspicions were raised after the IT officer for the council heard noises on the roof of the building just before 5.30pm and called the police.

She said: "The IT officer could see a person on the roof. Police officers arrived and they went up the external staircase. They could see a male with a pair of shears in the process of removing lead from the roof."

Miss Khan added that the man, who police officers recognised, let go of the shears. She said another man suddenly appeared and removed a mask from his face.

"He stated to the officers that he wanted to take responsibility for the offence," Miss Khan said.

The court heard that a wooden storage box on the site of the council headquarters was damaged.

Miss Khan added: "Officers went to the defendant's home. In the kitchen they found a bucket full of lead as well as further lead in the living room. There was a significant amount."

During the theft the council's CCTV camera was ripped from its mounting, according to Miss Khan.

She said Urry had two previous convictions of burglary and theft dating from 2018.

Mitigating, Alistair Taunton said: "He (Urry) is a young man who has been diagnosed with a number of mental health problems. There are a number of underlying issues."

His sentence was adjourned until December 10 for a probation report.

A 15-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 12 and admitted theft of lead from the South Norfolk Council office and criminal damage on October 6.

The hearing has been adjourned until December 10.