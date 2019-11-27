Search

Teen stabbed in Norwich attack hoping to join Royal Marines

PUBLISHED: 11:02 27 November 2019

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

A teenager who suffered a fractured skull after being stabbed in a gang attack in Norwich more than six months ago is hoping to join the Royal Marines after his ordeal.

The 16-year-old boy, who has not been named, was knifed following a fight involving 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.

The boy, now 17, sustained a fractured skull and puncture wounds to his head, arm, back and hand in the attack, which happened at about 9.30pm on March 22 this year.

The teenager was rushed to hospital following the attack but was released a few days later to continue his recovery while supported by family and friends.

The boy's 36-year-old father, who wants to remain anonymous, said his son was now "doing much better" and was focused on pursuing a career in the military.

He said: "He is doing much better.

"He still gets some discomfort and headaches from the fractured skull, his wounds have healed but mentally he still has a long way to go.

"He won't admit it but I know he is fearful now of certain areas and groups of people.

"He is hoping to join the Royal Marines."

But the boy's father said his son's plans were on hold until after a pending court case after which he could move on with his life and start putting this behind him.

Detectives arrested three teenage boys, all 17, in connection with the incident in March.

They were initially released under investigation while enquiries continued.

But all three are to be summoned to court next month where they will be charged.

Two of the teenagers face charges of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent while a third teen is accused of perverting the court of justice.

They are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, December 20.

Following the attack the victim's father praised emergency services, including ambulance crews, hospital staff and police, for everything they did for his son.

Speaking after his son was released from hospital, he said the family really wanted to thank the police and medical staff who has been "fantastic".

He had told how medical staff said the wounds could have killed his son, stating: "One of the guys said if it had have been a couple of inches higher it could have been in his lung or his heart."

