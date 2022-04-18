Teen sentenced for part in Norwich shoplifting spree

A teenager has been sentenced for her part in a shoplifting spree at Norwich stores, including House of Fraser. - Credit: Archant

A teen has been sentenced after admitting her part in a shoplifting spree during which three members of the same family stole more than £9,000 of goods from Norwich stores.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been with Iona Raducanu, 57, Bianca Raducanu, 21, and Luisa Raducanu, 18, in Norwich on an "away day shoplifting exercise".

Norwich Crown Court heard how the gang stole champagne and make-up totalling £9,421 from three stores.

They took £340 of champagne from Majestic Wines, before taking more than £3,000 of cosmetics from Boots and then almost £6,000 worth of make-up from House of Fraser in Chantry Place.

The teenager admitted theft from shops following the offences, which happened on February 7 this year, and was given a 12-month referral order.

She has also been ordered to pay £50 compensation to Majestic Wines and £400 to Boots.

The case was transferred to Barkingside Magistrates Court and heard last month.

The three other defendants were sentenced at Norwich's Crown Court earlier this month after having previously admitted three counts of theft from shops.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said one of the defendants acted as a lookout while the three others "filled their clothing with items" from the three stores.

The defendants entered the shops wearing overcoats which had been adapted in that they had "ripped the linings out so the stolen goods could be stored".

Iona Raducanu, from Ilford, was jailed for 24 months.

Bianca Raducanu, of London, who also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, was described as an "addict when it came to theft" and received an 18 month and two week sentence.

Luisa Raducanu, from Ilford, was given a 14-month sentence, suspended for 18 months and ordered to complete up to 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

She must also comply with a six-month electronically monitored curfew preventing her from leaving her home between 10pm and 6am.

Recorder Laurence Harris said the "away day shoplifting exercise" was a "planned group activity" which took "significant planning".

He also ordered forfeiture and destruction of the coats which had the linings ripped out in order to conceal stolen goods.