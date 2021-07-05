Teen rescued from roof of old department store in Great Yarmouth

Published: 3:58 PM July 5, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM July 5, 2021

On a previous occasion, two boys were seen on Palmers roof on Saturday, July 3. - Credit: James Weeds

A teenage boy who had become stuck on the roof of an old department store had to be rescued by emergency services.

Police were called to Great Yarmouth Market Place shortly before 1pm on Monday July 5 following reports a teenage boy was on the roof of the former Palmers store.

Officers attended along with firefighters and the boy climbed down to safety shortly before 2pm.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences and will be taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

It follows similar incidents on Saturday July 3 where police received multiple reports of youths on the roof at 4.35pm, 8.42pm and 9.40pm.