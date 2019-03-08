Teen re-arrested as investigations into Thetford murder continue

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A teenager has been re-arrested as investigations into the murder of a 25-year-old man in Thetford continue.

Police have re-arrested a 17-year-old, from the Greater London area, late last night in London on suspicion of murder and has been taken into police custody.

This comes two weeks after the murder of David Lawal, who was fatally stabbed in the neck and upper chest area, on Brandon Road, Thursday, October 3.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a 33-year-old man, from Ilford in Essex, was also arrested on suspicion of the murder, and a man in his 20s, from the Haverhill area, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in police custody awaiting further questioning.

Any witnesses or anybody with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Petersfield.

You can also share information online via: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/ 363719N41-PO1

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers.co.uk