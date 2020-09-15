Teen punched in face in city centre fight
PUBLISHED: 12:08 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 15 September 2020
A teenager was punched in a face in a fight in Norwich city centre.
Norfolk police were called to Haymarket, shortly before 6.40pm on Monday.
Officers received reports of an incident involving two men.
A police spokesman said: “The victim, a man aged in his teens, was punched in the face as a result of the incident, causing minor injuries.”
He said the suspect was at large and enquiries were ongoing.
