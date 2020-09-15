Teen punched in face in city centre fight

A teenager was punched in the face at Haymarket in Norwich Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A teenager was punched in a face in a fight in Norwich city centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police were called to Haymarket, shortly before 6.40pm on Monday.

Officers received reports of an incident involving two men.

A police spokesman said: “The victim, a man aged in his teens, was punched in the face as a result of the incident, causing minor injuries.”

He said the suspect was at large and enquiries were ongoing.