Search

Advanced search

Teen suffers bleed on the brain after being punched during fight

PUBLISHED: 15:49 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 27 July 2020

Police were alerted to an incident of GBH after trouble flared in a fight involving a group of men on Commodore Road in Oulton Broad. Picture: Google Images

Police were alerted to an incident of GBH after trouble flared in a fight involving a group of men on Commodore Road in Oulton Broad. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A teenager suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain after he was punched in the face during a fight.

The 19-year-old man was found unconscious by police following reports of a fight involving a group of men in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

Witnesses are being sought after the teenage man was seriously assaulted about 9.50pm on Saturday, July 18.

Police were alerted to an incident of GBH after trouble flared on Commodore Road in Oulton Broad.

A 19-year-old man had been punched in the face causing him to fall to the ground. He was found unconscious on the ground near to the Wolf Inn.

A police spokesman said: “The man was taken to hospital having sustained a fractured skull and slight bleed on the brain for which he is still receiving medical treatment as a result.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information should call Lowestoft CID, quoting crime reference 37/40706/20 on 101, or email Hayley.Coleman@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Seaside village ‘boycott’ group rebranded after apology

Beach Road in Hemsby in April 2016. Picture: James Bass

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City confirm Bali Mumba signing

Norwich City have completed the signing of highly-rated youngster Bali Mumba. Picture: Norwich City FC

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

‘Completely fatuous’ - Pub landlord hits out after £36,500 Covid-19 claim refused

Clive Stockton outside the Hill House Inn at Happisburgh. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Inquest opens into death of man found near railway bridge

Railway bridge on Hall Road at Cromer. Picture: David Bale