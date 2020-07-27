Teen suffers bleed on the brain after being punched during fight

A teenager suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain after he was punched in the face during a fight.

The 19-year-old man was found unconscious by police following reports of a fight involving a group of men in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

Witnesses are being sought after the teenage man was seriously assaulted about 9.50pm on Saturday, July 18.

A 19-year-old man had been punched in the face causing him to fall to the ground. He was found unconscious on the ground near to the Wolf Inn.

A police spokesman said: “The man was taken to hospital having sustained a fractured skull and slight bleed on the brain for which he is still receiving medical treatment as a result.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information should call Lowestoft CID, quoting crime reference 37/40706/20 on 101, or email Hayley.Coleman@suffolk.pnn.police.uk