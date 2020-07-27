Teen suffers bleed on the brain after being punched during fight
PUBLISHED: 15:49 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 27 July 2020
Archant
A teenager suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain after he was punched in the face during a fight.
The 19-year-old man was found unconscious by police following reports of a fight involving a group of men in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.
Witnesses are being sought after the teenage man was seriously assaulted about 9.50pm on Saturday, July 18.
Police were alerted to an incident of GBH after trouble flared on Commodore Road in Oulton Broad.
A 19-year-old man had been punched in the face causing him to fall to the ground. He was found unconscious on the ground near to the Wolf Inn.
A police spokesman said: “The man was taken to hospital having sustained a fractured skull and slight bleed on the brain for which he is still receiving medical treatment as a result.”
Witnesses or anyone with any information should call Lowestoft CID, quoting crime reference 37/40706/20 on 101, or email Hayley.Coleman@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.