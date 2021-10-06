Man pulled teen from car and held knife to his throat in attack

Published: 4:46 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 5:24 PM October 6, 2021

A teen was told he was "not going to live for another second" when he had a knife held to his throat after being dragged out of his dad’s car by a stranger.

The 17-year-old victim was with his 15-year-old girlfriend in the back of a car being driven by his dad.

They were headed from Swaffham to King’s Lynn and had just passed a car wash at Middleton when Austin Carroll, 20, stepped out into the road causing them to stop suddenly.

Carroll threw a rucksack towards the car which damaged the bonnet before pulling out and attacking the teen.

Norwich Crown Court heard how the teen was punched in the head by Carroll who produced a knife, with a 10-inch blade, with which he cut his left hand.

Nick Wells, prosecuting, said Carroll held the knife to the victim’s throat and said: “You're not going to live another second."

The victim’s father managed to grab hold of the knife and throw it into a field before driving his son to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Lynn.

Carroll, who was drunk, was seen walking along the A47 with a knife and cuts to his hand.

He was taken to the QEH where he was recognised by the victim and his father and arrested.

Carroll, of HMP Peterborough, appeared at court to be sentenced on Wednesday (October 6) having previously admitted causing wounding without intent, having an article with a blade and damaging property on February 15 this year.

The victim suffered a deep cut across his hand, which has left him with no feeling in his index finger, and was referred to a plastic surgeon.

In a statement to the court the victim said he did not know who attacked him and described how the incident had made him less confident. He said he also has flashbacks when he drives past the area where it happened.

Sentencing Carroll to a total of 24 months in custody, Recorder Douglas Edwards QC said: "It was an unprovoked and terrifying attack on members of the public going about their business."

Paul Douglass, for Carroll, said the defendant cannot explain why he found himself in that situation, being violent to people he did not know.

He said he felt significant remorse for his actions and was ashamed to have caused those injuries.

