Teenager appears in court over triple stabbing in Norwich

Thomas James has appeared at Norwich Crown Court charged with a triple stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

A man has appeared in court in connection with the stabbing of three people in Norwich's nightclub district.

Police were called after reports of a stabbing outside Bar and Beyond on Prince of Wales Road just before 12.35am on Saturday, October 9.

Two men were taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds while a third man was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Thomas James, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged with three counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a bladed weapon.

James, of Marlborough Road, Norwich, appeared at court for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) on Monday (November 8) when a potential trial date of March 28 was pencilled in.

The case will be mentioned again on November 30.

He was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

The two people who had been taken to hospital have since been discharged.



