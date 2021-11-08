News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Teenager appears in court over triple stabbing in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:01 PM November 8, 2021
Jeremy Kyle visited Prince of Wales Road at night. Picture: Denise Bradley

Thomas James has appeared at Norwich Crown Court charged with a triple stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

A man has appeared in court in connection with the stabbing of three people in Norwich's nightclub district.

Police were called after reports of a stabbing outside Bar and Beyond on Prince of Wales Road just before 12.35am on Saturday, October 9.

Two men were taken to hospital to be treated for knife wounds while a third man was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Thomas James, 18, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged with three counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a bladed weapon.

James, of Marlborough Road, Norwich, appeared at court for a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) on Monday (November 8) when a potential trial date of March 28 was pencilled in.

The case will be mentioned again on November 30.

He was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

The two people who had been taken to hospital have since been discharged.


Most Read

  1. 1 'We're sorry' - Heveningham Hall fireworks organisers apologise after 'chaos'
  2. 2 ‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal
  3. 3 Ten Norfolk areas issued with flooding alerts
  1. 4 Father’s shock after death of son in fight near Norfolk pub
  2. 5 All you need to know as Covid booster rules set to change
  3. 6 Big boots to fill: who's in frame for the Norwich City job?
  4. 7 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
  5. 8 'We miss them dearly': Husband's tribute after tragic death of sisters
  6. 9 Jailed this week: Drug dealer, fraudulent fencer and disgraced policeman
  7. 10 The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford

Norfolk Live | Updated

Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The cause of death is currently treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Norwich Live

Body of man found in river in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Colin Barnes faces jail if he does not clear his site at Podmore Lane in Scarning

'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Customers using Tesco Metro in Norwich wearing their masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

City centre Tesco Express store to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon