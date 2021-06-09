Teen appears in court charged with sexual assault on girl in Thetford

Published: 2:43 PM June 9, 2021

Leon Campbell, 18, from Liverpool, has been charged with sexual assault following an incident in Thetford on June 3. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the sexual assault of a girl in Thetford.

A 16-year-old girl was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted in a grassed area off Canterbury Way, Thetford, near to a path along the river towards London Road.

Leon Campbell, 18, of Toxteth, Liverpool, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with the incident which happened at about 11.20pm on Thursday, June 3.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 9 via videolink and spoke only to confirm his details without entering any pleas in the case.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on July 7 by district judge Shanta Deonarine.

The defendant was remanded in custody.



