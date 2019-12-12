Police appeal after girl touched inappropriately at bus stop
PUBLISHED: 12:02 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 12 December 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was touched inappropriately at a bus stop.
The incident happened at the bus stop at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Gayton Road, in King's Lynn, on Wednesday, December 4.
Officers believe the girl, in her late teens, was standing at the bus stop at 3:20pm when a man walked past and inappropriately touched her.
Police are looking for a man aged between 50 and 60-years-old, of large build, who was carrying a brief case.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Matthew Denyer at King's Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting crime number 36/85015/19.