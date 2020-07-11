Man due to appear in court after stabbing of UEA student in Norwich

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer Archant

A man is due to appear in court later this month having been charged with the stabbing of a student in Norwich.

Police were called to Bluebell Road following reports a number of people were involved in a fight during which a man in his 20s was stabbed in the stomach.

The man, a student at the University of East Anglia (UEA), suffered serious abdominal injuries in the incident which happened just before 3am on Wednesday, December 11.

Emil Lubbat, 19, from Richmond, London, has since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on July 20 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Norfolk Police have said two other people who were initially arrested in connection with the incident will have no further action taken against them.