Search

Advanced search

Man due to appear in court after stabbing of UEA student in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:35 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:35 11 July 2020

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Archant

A man is due to appear in court later this month having been charged with the stabbing of a student in Norwich.

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan GrimmerPolice were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Police were called to Bluebell Road following reports a number of people were involved in a fight during which a man in his 20s was stabbed in the stomach.

You may also want to watch:

The man, a student at the University of East Anglia (UEA), suffered serious abdominal injuries in the incident which happened just before 3am on Wednesday, December 11.

Emil Lubbat, 19, from Richmond, London, has since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on July 20 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Norfolk Police have said two other people who were initially arrested in connection with the incident will have no further action taken against them.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dragons’ Den success story signs up celebrity customers

Ross Mendham, managing director of Barenaked Foods with son Oliver. Pic: submitted

What are the haircuts the first wave of clients are asking for in the salon?

A post lockdown cut at Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan

Alton Towers founder’s bid for five-star holiday resort in Norfolk

The entrance to Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries seal Sorensen swoop

Jacob Lungi Sørensen is poised to link up with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Coronavirus infection rate falls again in Norfolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Norfolk fell last week. Pictured is Norwich Market with new guidelines in place. Photo: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Alton Towers founder’s bid for five-star holiday resort in Norfolk

The entrance to Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Judge slams hospital bosses for ‘hatchet job’ on long-serving staff member

The Norfolk and Norwich Univerisyt Hospital. Former chief executive Mark Davies (inset) was criticised in the judgement from the employment tribunal. Photo: Archant

Coronavirus infection rate falls again in Norfolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Norfolk fell last week. Pictured is Norwich Market with new guidelines in place. Photo: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries seal Sorensen swoop

Jacob Lungi Sørensen is poised to link up with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A pint, a meal, shopping and a trip to the zoo - What is a day out like in the ‘new normal’?

Reporter Tom Chapman sampled a host of activities to get a taste of the 'new normal' following coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Denise Bradley