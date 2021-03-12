News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teen caught with £900 worth of Class A drugs

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:48 PM March 12, 2021   
Daniel Wynter has been jailed after being caught with more than £900 worth of drugs between his buttocks.

A teenager was found to have hidden more than £900 worth of drugs between his buttocks when he was arrested in Norwich.

Daniel Wynter, who was 18 at the time, was sent to an address in Scarlet Road, in Norwich, to supply Class A drugs as a way to pay off a debt, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Benedict Peers, prosecuting, said Wynter was found in a bedroom at a flat and when searched he was discovered to be hiding 83 wraps of heroin and 10 wraps of cocaine between his buttocks.

Mr Peers said that the wraps were all ready for street deals and had a value of £930.

He said that £2,532 in cash was also found during the raid which happened on April 14, 2019. 

Mr Peers said that Wynter said he had been sent to Norwich to sell the drugs to pay off a debt for a friend.

"He said he felt he had no choice."

Mr Peers said that while bailed for this offence, Wynter was stopped in London in September, last year, and found to have 10 bags of cannabis  with a a street value of £210 which was hidden in his jogging bottoms.

Wynter, now aged 20, of Coventry Road, Ilford, admitted being concerned in the the supply of drugs and was given a 40 month sentence.

Jailing him, Recorder Guy Ayers told him that he had been involved in commercial and organised drug operations.

He said: "You were aware of that and played a role."

He said he found it "very depressing" that after his arrest for the Norwich matter he had then gone on to offend again.

Recorder Ayers said: "These matters are so serious only custody can be justified."

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, for Wynter, said that he was sent to Norwich to pay off a debt.

He said: "He was sent to a city he had never been to before to deal drugs."

He said Wynter knew he would be assaulted if he did not co-operate and made no financial gain from the dealing.

