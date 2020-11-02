Driver of grey car sought after teen cyclist injured in crash

A teenage cyclist was taken to hospital after being injured in a collision with a car between 11.45am and noon on Wednesday, October 28 at the junction of Hall Lane and Lowestoft Road in Blundeston. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage cyclist was injured in a collision with a car.

Police have issued a further appeal for the driver of a grey car and witnesses to come forward following the crash in Blundeston, near Lowestoft.

A 15-year-old boy suffered cuts and bruises to his head, shoulder and neck and went to hospital for treatment.

The collision happened between 11.45am and noon on Wednesday, October 28 at the junction of Hall Lane and Lowestoft Road in Blundeston.

A police spokesman said: “A 15-year-old male was on his push bike when he was in collision with a vehicle.

“The female driver of the vehicle stopped to ask if he was okay and then continued her journey without providing further details.

“The car can only be described as a ‘grey’ colour.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who the driver was should contact Lowestoft police on 101, quoting CAD 184 of Wednesday, October 28.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.