Man arrested after teenager left critical with head injuries

A man has been arrested after a teenager was left with head injuries after an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Getty darrensp

A man is in a critical condition after suffering serious head injuries following an assault in King's Lynn.

Police were called to Saddlebow Road shortly before 3.30am this morning (July 7) after a local resident reported that a number of people were fighting in the street.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a man, aged in his late teens, with head injuries. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment where he remains in a critical condition.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wisbech Road near to the scene in connection with the incident. He has been taken into custody at King's Lynn Police Investigation where continues to be questioned.

A cordon has been put in place around the scene of the incident. Saddlebow Road has been closed at the junction with Metcalf Avenue while officers carry out initial enquires.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information who has not spoken to police should contact King's Lynn CID on 101 quoting CAD reference 56 of 7 July 2019.