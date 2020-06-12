Teenager charged with possession of an imitation firearm

A teenager will appear at crown court after being charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was involved in an incident at a flat in Albany Road, Lowestoft, at around 3pm on Sunday, June 7, Suffolk Police said.

He was later charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and attempted aggravated burglary.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 9, where he was bailed until an appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, July 7.

Detectives believe there were a number of people in the vicinity of Albany Court when the incident occurred, and have urged witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 31390/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.