News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Teen due in court charged with stabbing in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:30 AM December 12, 2021
Police cars and vans at Chambers Road in Mile Cross

A teenager is due to appear in court later this month after being charged in connection with a stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A teenager is due to appear in court later this month after being charged in relation to a stabbing in Norwich.

Police were called to a house in Chambers Road, Mile Cross, at just after 9pm on January 9 this year to reports that a man had been stabbed.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following the incident which saw a cordon put in place while officers investigated.

Solomon Oguidi, 19, of Bowers Avenue, Mile Cross, has since been charged with causing Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with intent and possession of a knife.

He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on December 23.

It follows an appearance at Norwich Magistrates Court on November 30 this year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Law student takes landlord to court over terrible state of room - and wins
  2. 2 Five cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Norfolk
  3. 3 Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'
  1. 4 Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead
  2. 5 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?
  3. 6 Heartbroken daughters pay tribute to beloved dad who was 'always smiling'
  4. 7 Stolen dogs found during police raid at cannabis farm
  5. 8 North Norfolk restaurant named among best in world
  6. 9 All the changes to Norfolk's bin collections over Christmas
  7. 10 Growing concern for welfare of missing Norwich man
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People have been advised against using cash during the pandemic outbreak. Photo: James Bass

Revealed: Norfolk employers who did not pay staff minimum wage

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Recreation Road Infant School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk schools close due to Covid cases

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The cliff fall threw tonnes of sand and soil onto the beach at Mundesley in north Norfolk. 

Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
A cliff slide at Mundesley in north Norfolk sent tonnes of sand and soil crashing

Video

WATCH: Staggering drone footage of huge north Norfolk cliff slide

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon