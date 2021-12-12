A teenager is due to appear in court later this month after being charged in connection with a stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A teenager is due to appear in court later this month after being charged in relation to a stabbing in Norwich.

Police were called to a house in Chambers Road, Mile Cross, at just after 9pm on January 9 this year to reports that a man had been stabbed.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following the incident which saw a cordon put in place while officers investigated.

Solomon Oguidi, 19, of Bowers Avenue, Mile Cross, has since been charged with causing Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with intent and possession of a knife.

He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on December 23.

It follows an appearance at Norwich Magistrates Court on November 30 this year.