Teen due in court charged with stabbing in Norwich
Published: 11:30 AM December 12, 2021
- Credit: Dan Grimmer
A teenager is due to appear in court later this month after being charged in relation to a stabbing in Norwich.
Police were called to a house in Chambers Road, Mile Cross, at just after 9pm on January 9 this year to reports that a man had been stabbed.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following the incident which saw a cordon put in place while officers investigated.
Solomon Oguidi, 19, of Bowers Avenue, Mile Cross, has since been charged with causing Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with intent and possession of a knife.
He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on December 23.
It follows an appearance at Norwich Magistrates Court on November 30 this year.
