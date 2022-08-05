Teen appears in court charged with Norwich murder

Police on scene after Joe Dix was stabbed to death in Vale Green, Mile Cross - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A teenager has appeared in court having been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man in Norwich.

Joe Dix died after being found with knife wounds close to his home in Vale Green, Mile Cross on January 28 this year.

Benjamin Gil, 18, from Lefroy Road, Norwich, Hans Beeharry, 18, from Bracondale, Norwich, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also from Norwich, have all denied murder and are due to stand trial on January 3 next year.

On Thursday (August 4) Beeharry appeared at Norwich Crown Court for a mention hearing in front of Judge Alice Robinson.

The case was adjourned until September 9.

An inquest previously opened into the death of Mr Dix heard he died as the result of a stab wound to his torso.