News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Teen appears in court charged with Norwich murder

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:00 AM August 5, 2022
Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022.

Police on scene after Joe Dix was stabbed to death in Vale Green, Mile Cross - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A teenager has appeared in court having been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man in Norwich.

Joe Dix died after being found with knife wounds close to his home in Vale Green, Mile Cross on January 28 this year.

Joe Dix, who was found with knife wounds close to his home in Vale Green in Mile Cross

Joe Dix who was stabbed to death in Norwich in January this year - Credit: Family picture

Benjamin Gil, 18, from Lefroy Road, Norwich, Hans Beeharry, 18, from Bracondale, Norwich, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also from Norwich, have all denied murder and are due to stand trial on January 3 next year.

On Thursday (August 4) Beeharry appeared at Norwich Crown Court for a mention hearing in front of Judge Alice Robinson.

The case was adjourned until September 9.

An inquest previously opened into the death of Mr Dix heard he died as the result of a stab wound to his torso.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk, is being used for inside scenes for a new crime series Chemistry of Death.

Updated

Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Part of the design for the new £100k children's play area in Hempnall. 

Village to get £100k play area with zip line and giant rope swing

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Poppy was found in Waxham

'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Floral tributes placed at the crash scene on the A149 near Stalham

Man, 68, charged over hit-and-run crash that killed young woman

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon