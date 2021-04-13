Teenage drink driver to appear in court after crash

Published: 4:43 PM April 13, 2021

The scene of the early morning crash on a village road in Somerleyton. Picture: NS Police Dogs Twitter - Credit: NS Police Dogs Twitter

A man who was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash was found to be almost four times the legal drink drive limit.

Charles Connolly, 19, of Dunston Drive in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft was arrested following a late night crash on a village road.

Police were called at 8.30pm on Friday, April 9 following reports a car had crashed into a wall on The Street in Somerleyton.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team and the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit responded.

The dog unit said Pd Harry tracked the driver into a field and he was soon found "hidden in brambles in the bottom of a ditch."

A police spokesman said: "The driver of a Ford Fiesta car involved in the collision left the scene but was located and arrested a short time later.

"He was subsequently charged with drink driving."

Connolly is due to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on April 28 after he provided a breath reading of 135ugs in custody. The legal limit is 35mcg.