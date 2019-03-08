Search

Hunt continues for BMW hit-and-run driver after teen biker suffers serious injuries

PUBLISHED: 16:16 09 June 2019

Wayne Tingey's motorcycle was written off after the hit-and-run crash on Denmark Road, Lowestoft in March. Photo: Jill Lock.

Police are continuing to hunt for the driver of a silver BMW after a teenage biker was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash.

Inquiries are continuing in connection with the crash, which happened on Denmark Road, Lowestoft three months ago.

Wayne Tingey, from Kessingland, was left with a bleed on the brain, a fractured shoulder and a bruised coccyx after he was knocked off his 100cc motorcycle by a silver BMW, which fled the scene.

The 19-year-old had been travelling home following his work experience as a painter and decorator on Thursday, March 7 when the crash happened at around 6pm.

His motorcycle was later written off as the teenager was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries.

With inquiries continuing, the hit-and-run driver is still being sought by police.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing.

"We are still appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have any information or dashcam footage."

Information should be directed to the Lowestoft Response Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13161/19.

