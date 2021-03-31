Teen re-bailed after Norwich park rape arrest

Published: 12:21 PM March 31, 2021

An investigation is continuing after reports a woman was attacked and raped in Sewell Park on July 9 last year. - Credit: SOPHIE WYLLIE

A teenager arrested in connection with a rape in a Norwich park has been re-bailed.

An investigation was launched following reports a woman, who is in her late teens, was attacked and raped in Sewell Park at about 10.30pm on Thursday, July 9, last year.

A 19-year-old man, who police say is known to the victim, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the suspect, who was initially bailed until August last year and subsequently to dates in October and January, has since been bailed again until April 11.

The spokesman said "enquiries are ongoing".

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Carlos D’Silva at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/45874/20 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.