Teen robbed of cash and mobile phone in alleyway attack

A teenager was attacked and robbed by a group of around five men as he walkied through an alleyway near Teesdale and Airedale in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

A teenage boy was grabbed by the throat, thrown to the ground and robbed by a group of men as he walked through an alleyway.

Police are seeking witnesses following an early morning robbery in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

The teenager was approached by a group of around five men as he was walking through an alleyway near Teesdale and Airedale shortly before 1.40am on Saturday, November 2.

A police spokesman said: "The victim was then grabbed by the throat by one of the unknown males, thrown onto the floor and threatened.

"His mobile phone, keys and wallet containing cash and cards were stolen."

The teenager was left shaken with minor bruising to his neck and body following the attack.

Anyone with any information about this incident or anyone travelling in the area that may have captured relevant dashcam footage should contact East CID at Lowestoft Police on 101 by quoting crime reference 37/66430/19.