Investigations continue after man and teen arrested in police raid
PUBLISHED: 08:45 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:10 08 August 2020
Investigations are continuing after cash and suspected drugs were seized following a police raid.
A teenage girl and a man were arrested after police found what was believed to be suspected cannabis and a small amount of suspected crack cocaine at a home in Lowestoft.
Officers also seized a large amount of cash, burner phones and drug paraphernalia after executing a warrant at a home on Cleveland Road on Friday, July 24,
A 16-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were both arrested at the time on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
With enquiries ongoing, a police spokesman said: “The suspects remain under investigation.”
Witnesses are sought in connection with the incident, and anyone with information is urged to contact Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting crime number 37/41967/20.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
