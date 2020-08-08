Investigations continue after man and teen arrested in police raid

Investigations are continuing after cash and suspected drugs were seized following a police raid.

A teenage girl and a man were arrested after police found what was believed to be suspected cannabis and a small amount of suspected crack cocaine at a home in Lowestoft.

Officers also seized a large amount of cash, burner phones and drug paraphernalia after executing a warrant at a home on Cleveland Road on Friday, July 24,

A 16-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were both arrested at the time on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

With enquiries ongoing, a police spokesman said: “The suspects remain under investigation.”

Witnesses are sought in connection with the incident, and anyone with information is urged to contact Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting crime number 37/41967/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.