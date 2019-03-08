Teen arrested as part of Thetford murder probe is relased on bail

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Thetford earlier this month has been released on bail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The teenager was arrested in London on Wednesday evening (30 October 2019) and brought to Norfolk for questioning.

The suspect has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with the murder of 25-year-old David Lawal who died in Brandon Road, Thetford, on the evening of Thursday 3 October 2019 after suffering a stab wound to the neck/chest.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team continue to follow up numerous lines of enquiry.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 and quote reference Operation Petersfield and a member of the enquiry team will call them back.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers.co.uk/