Michael Maylen has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after an attack on another man in Norwich in June last year. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A teenager has been warned to expect a prison sentence after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of a man in Norwich on the day of England's first match in last year's Euros.

Michael Maylen, 19, entered a guilty plea to the charge at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (April 20) ahead of what was to be the first day of his trial.

Maylen, of Music House Lane, Norwich, had previously denied the offence, which happened on St Andrews Street, Norwich, shortly after 5pm on June 13 last year.

The city was busy at the time, as it was the day of England's 1-0 victory over Croatia at Wembley in their Euro 2020 opener.

Police were called following reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted.

Enquiries led officers to arrest a suspect in Dereham Road shortly after midnight on Monday, June 14.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

He was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he was initially said to be in a critical condition.

He spent more than two months in hospital after the attack during which he is understood to have been kicked repeatedly.

After admitting the offence Maylen was told by Judge Katharine Moore there would be a prison sentence. "The issue is what sort and how long," she added.

Sentencing in the case was adjourned until June 9 so reports, including to assess the danger Maylen poses, could be carried out.

Chris Youell appeared at court for the prosecution.

Danielle O'Donovan represented Maylen, who was 18 at the time of the attack, at the hearing.