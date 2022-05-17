Teen pleads guilty to arson after drunken prank
- Credit: Archant
A teenager who set fire to a building as part of a drunken prank has pleaded guilty to arson.
Benjamin Wright, 19, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 17) when he admitted arson with intent or being reckless as to whether the life of another would be endangered.
It followed a fire at a property on Cromer Road, Sheringham on March 7 2020.
Wright had been out with a group of friends who had got drunk and had been "goading" each other into carrying out pranks.
Andrew Oliver, who represented Wright, of Bacton Road, North Walsham, said he had lit some paper and put it through a letter box.
Mr Oliver said it seemed as if it was a "very stupid decision made in drink".
Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentence until June 9 for preparation of a pre-sentence report but warned Wright that was "not an indication that it won't be prison".
Most Read
- 1 Classic vehicle day coming to stunning gardens this weekend
- 2 Mum killed in A47 collision was ‘walking to Norwich’, inquest hears
- 3 7 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk
- 4 Man in his 20s dies after crash in west Norfolk
- 5 Jailed this week: County lines gang and man found with cocaine in his car
- 6 'Beheading' comment sees councillor reported to police
- 7 Man accused of murder refuses to appear in court
- 8 Shock as Ukrainian solidarity flags daubed with Nazi swastikas
- 9 'I can't stop Western Link work starting in my woodland'
- 10 Councillors quit Conservative group over multi-million-pound building move
Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution.