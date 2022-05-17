Benjamin Wright is to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court next month after admitting arson - Credit: Archant

A teenager who set fire to a building as part of a drunken prank has pleaded guilty to arson.

Benjamin Wright, 19, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 17) when he admitted arson with intent or being reckless as to whether the life of another would be endangered.

It followed a fire at a property on Cromer Road, Sheringham on March 7 2020.

Wright had been out with a group of friends who had got drunk and had been "goading" each other into carrying out pranks.

Andrew Oliver, who represented Wright, of Bacton Road, North Walsham, said he had lit some paper and put it through a letter box.

Mr Oliver said it seemed as if it was a "very stupid decision made in drink".

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentence until June 9 for preparation of a pre-sentence report but warned Wright that was "not an indication that it won't be prison".

Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution.