News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Teen pleads guilty to arson after drunken prank

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:15 PM May 17, 2022
Norwich Crown Court.

Benjamin Wright is to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court next month after admitting arson - Credit: Archant

A teenager who set fire to a building as part of a drunken prank has pleaded guilty to arson.

Benjamin Wright, 19, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 17) when he admitted arson with intent or being reckless as to whether the life of another would be endangered.

It followed a fire at a property on Cromer Road, Sheringham on March 7 2020.

Wright had been out with a group of friends who had got drunk and had been "goading" each other into carrying out pranks.

Andrew Oliver, who represented Wright, of Bacton Road, North Walsham,  said he had lit some paper and  put it through a letter box.

Mr Oliver said it seemed as if it was a "very stupid decision made in drink".

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentence until June 9 for preparation of a pre-sentence report but warned Wright that was "not an indication that it won't be prison".

Most Read

  1. 1 Classic vehicle day coming to stunning gardens this weekend
  2. 2 Mum killed in A47 collision was ‘walking to Norwich’, inquest hears
  3. 3 7 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk
  1. 4 Man in his 20s dies after crash in west Norfolk
  2. 5 Jailed this week: County lines gang and man found with cocaine in his car
  3. 6 'Beheading' comment sees councillor reported to police
  4. 7 Man accused of murder refuses to appear in court
  5. 8 Shock as Ukrainian solidarity flags daubed with Nazi swastikas
  6. 9 'I can't stop Western Link work starting in my woodland'
  7. 10 Councillors quit Conservative group over multi-million-pound building move

Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Bar 1 in Gorleston used for Heroes and Villains film

Seaside bar taken over for three weeks by Hollywood crew shooting film

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Forest Retail Park in Thetford was the check point for the multi-agency day of action

Norfolk Live News

Police stop 85 vehicles in one day amid safety crackdown

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Lookout at Holkham Estate park. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Seven beach walks with a cafe pit stop to try in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon