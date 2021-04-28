Norwich teacher with 'perverted lust' abused boys for years

Published: 6:26 PM April 28, 2021 Updated: 6:42 PM April 28, 2021

A former teacher with a "perverted lust" abused five boys for a number of years at a school in Norwich.

John Foxley, 70, a former geography teacher and school master, indecently assaulted the boys during the early 1980s through to 1990.

Edward Renvoize, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the offences happened while Foxley worked at the former Bracondale School, Norwich.

An investigation was launched by police which resulted in Foxley being charged with a series of offences, including indecent assault on boys under 16 at the school.

Picture of former Bracondale School in Norwich pictured in 1990s. - Credit: Archant

Foxley, from Frodsham, Cheshire, appeared for sentence on Wednesday (April 28) having previously admitted seven counts of indecent assault on a boy under 16, four counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14 and six counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14.

The court considered victim impact statements from those abused by Foxley.

One of the victims described how the "dark memories of abuse and being singled out ended in an escape into drink or drugs" adding the "effects of the sexual abuse, physical and mental abuse remain to this day as disturbing as they were 20 years ago".

Recorder John Hardy QC, who handed Foxley an extended 16-year sentence, made up of 14 years custody and two years on licence, said Foxley's "sordid past has caught up with you as it has stayed with the victims".

He said teachers were in a position of trust, but Foxley had groomed his victims and "taken away their childhoods simply to satisfy your perverted lust".

Foxley was also put on the sex offenders' register for life.

Simon Mills, mitigating, said the defendant knew he was going to be receiving a "custodial sentence of some length".

He said Foxley had made denials in interview but entered guilty pleas to all counts before any trial, meaning victims did not have to come to give evidence.

Speaking after the case, Det Chief Insp Dave Freeman, said: "This is a dreadful case where a person in a position of trust used his role to sexually abuse boys in his care.

"The impact of this kind of crime can be devastating and last throughout the victims’ lifetimes."

Norfolk Constabulary alongside the NHS fund the Norfolk Sexual Assault Referral Centre providing care for victims of rape and serious sexual assault of all ages in Norfolk.

Anyone who feels they may need to speak to someone regarding their experiences can call 01603 276381.