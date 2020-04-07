Have you seen 21-year-old man wanted by police?

Tayler Gee. PHOTO: Suffolk Police Archant

Police are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted on recall to prison.

Tayler Gee, from the Whitton area of Lowestoft, is being sought by officers, who have appealed for help in tracing him.

Gee, who has links to Gorleston and Great Yarmouth, is described by police as white, approximately 6ft tall, of slim build and with brown hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen Gee, or has information regarding his whereabouts, is urged to call the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.