Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Armed robbers hold taxi driver at knife point and steal car

PUBLISHED: 18:03 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:22 10 June 2019

The driver, who is in his 50s, was targeted by the two men at about 5.30am on Monday (June 10) as he got into his blue Skoda Superb on Bull Close Road. Photo: Luke Powell/Google

The driver, who is in his 50s, was targeted by the two men at about 5.30am on Monday (June 10) as he got into his blue Skoda Superb on Bull Close Road. Photo: Luke Powell/Google

Archant

Armed robbers held a taxi driver at knife point and stole his car moments after he started his shift.

A taxi driver was threatened with a knife before two men stole his car in Bull Close Road, Norwich. Picture: GoogleA taxi driver was threatened with a knife before two men stole his car in Bull Close Road, Norwich. Picture: Google

The driver, who is in his 50s, was targeted by the two men at about 5.30am on Monday (June 10) as he got into his blue Skoda Superb on Bull Close Road.

The robbers came up to the driver's side door and ordered him out of the vehicle, before climbing in and driving off.

Police said the car was seen to pull over and pick up a woman nearby. It was last spotted passing Norwich Airport heading out of the city.

Oliver Hunt, 36, a night controller with Five Star Taxis, where the driver works, was just about to finish his shift when he received a call from police.

He said: "I was shocked. As much as you hear about these things happening, elsewhere, when it's this close to home and it's someone you know, you don't know how to react.

"I spoke to the driver about 10 minutes after the police. He was very shaken on the phone."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Hunt said a sat-nav and cash that was inside the car at the time was also stolen.

He said the driver kept hold of his PDA device, which is used by the company to track their driver's location.

Although the victim was shaken by the incident, police confirmed he was not injured.

Mr Hunt said: "The main thing is that he [the driver] is okay. The property can be replaced.

"It's terrifying to think that if he had given them the wrong answer, something terrible could have happened."

Police are now appealing for any information regarding the incident.

- The stolen car, which is a saloon, has the number plate GY61 LCZ

- Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information should contact DC Cormac Harrison on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Multiple crashes and flooded roads following heavy rain

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Concern for welfare of missing 71-year-old man

Roy Masters went missing from his home in Church Street sometime between 11.20pm on Saturday, May 8 and 8.15am on Sunday, May 9. Photo: Norfolk police

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Cold blooded murder’ - Man found guilty of killing father-of-two in brutal knife attack

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Man suffers head and back injuries after crash between two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Cold blooded murder’ - Man found guilty of killing father-of-two in brutal knife attack

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Role model Pukki leads City’s Euro stars

Teemu Pukki is back on the goal trail for Finland on Tuesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘How work and life became a real struggle when I was caring for my mum’

Ann Hacon and her mum in happier times. Pic: submitted.

Armed robbers hold taxi driver at knife point and steal car

The driver, who is in his 50s, was targeted by the two men at about 5.30am on Monday (June 10) as he got into his blue Skoda Superb on Bull Close Road. Photo: Luke Powell/Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists