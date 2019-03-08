Armed robbers hold taxi driver at knife point and steal car

The driver, who is in his 50s, was targeted by the two men at about 5.30am on Monday (June 10) as he got into his blue Skoda Superb on Bull Close Road. Photo: Luke Powell/Google Archant

Armed robbers held a taxi driver at knife point and stole his car moments after he started his shift.

A taxi driver was threatened with a knife before two men stole his car in Bull Close Road, Norwich. Picture: Google A taxi driver was threatened with a knife before two men stole his car in Bull Close Road, Norwich. Picture: Google

The robbers came up to the driver's side door and ordered him out of the vehicle, before climbing in and driving off.

Police said the car was seen to pull over and pick up a woman nearby. It was last spotted passing Norwich Airport heading out of the city.

Oliver Hunt, 36, a night controller with Five Star Taxis, where the driver works, was just about to finish his shift when he received a call from police.

He said: "I was shocked. As much as you hear about these things happening, elsewhere, when it's this close to home and it's someone you know, you don't know how to react.

"I spoke to the driver about 10 minutes after the police. He was very shaken on the phone."

Mr Hunt said a sat-nav and cash that was inside the car at the time was also stolen.

He said the driver kept hold of his PDA device, which is used by the company to track their driver's location.

Although the victim was shaken by the incident, police confirmed he was not injured.

Mr Hunt said: "The main thing is that he [the driver] is okay. The property can be replaced.

"It's terrifying to think that if he had given them the wrong answer, something terrible could have happened."

Police are now appealing for any information regarding the incident.

- The stolen car, which is a saloon, has the number plate GY61 LCZ

- Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information should contact DC Cormac Harrison on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.