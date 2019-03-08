Search

Taxi driver stabbed in Norwich robbery wants to 'focus on the future'

PUBLISHED: 16:38 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 02 July 2019

George Pope Road in Norwich where a taxi driver was attacked in broad day light on Mothers Day. Picture: Staff

Archant

A taxi driver who was stabbed during a "campaign of violent robberies" in Norwich is back at work and looking to put the "whole incident behind him" after the robber was sentenced.

Shaun Hayes. PIC: Norfolk Police.Shaun Hayes. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Shaun Hayes, 28, left his victims terrified as he targeted three convenience stores with garden forks and an axe and a taxi driver - who was stabbed three times in the abdomen with a Stanley knife before his day's takings were stolen - over a nine-day period.

Hayes, of Penn Grove, Norwich, was given an extended 16-year sentence, including 12 years' custody, at Norwich Crown Court last month after he admitted four counts of robbery.

The court heard the offences happened between March 5 and March 31 this year, with the taxi driver the final victim of Hayes who had approached the driver, who was in his 50s, after he had dropped off a fare in George Pope Road.

Hayes approached the driver and threatened him with a knife before stabbing him three times in the abdomen before running off with the day's takings.

The driver was taken to A&E at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

A spokesman for ABC Taxis, where the driver works, said: "We're just happy that the guy was caught and brought to justice and that the sentence reflected what he did."

The spokesman said the driver, who did not want to speak, "had a few days off but recovered quite quickly and got himself back to work".

He added: "He's just looking to put the whole incident behind him and focus on the future."

Victim impact statements were read out in court describing the terrifying affect the incidents have had on them all.

The taxi driver said he felt shocked when "the realisation of what had just happened sunk in".

He said the incident has had an impact on his family with his wife "fearing" it will happen again and his son "extremely angry about what happened".

A customer service assistant at Just News on Nelson Street, which was raided on March 5, said she was terrified and added it was the first time she had feared for her life.

A customer service assistant at the One Stop Shop on Woodcock Road, raided on March 12, said she has changed since "the most terrifying incident I've ever experienced".

