Man who denies making bogus 999 calls to go on trial

999 emergency call/emergency services stock image. Picture: Danielle Booden Danielle Booden - Archant 2020

A man has denied breaching a court order by making bogus 999 calls to police.

Nigel Reynolds, 70 of St Edmund’s Rise, Taverham, denied breaching his criminal behaviour order by making a series of nuisance calls.

He is charged with phoning 999 when there was no genuine emergency on March 28 this year, when he was prohibited from doing so.

Reynolds also denied a second charge of making four bogus 999 calls on April 5 this year.

He is said to be in breach of a criminal behaviour order banning him from making the bogus 999 calls from July 1, 2016.

Reynolds, who appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court, had his case adjourned for a trial which will be on March 4 next year.

Robyn Khan appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing. Rob New appeared for Reynolds.

Reynolds was given unconditional bail until his trial next year.