Police child safety team raid house to arrest man

Published: 7:07 AM August 4, 2021

Police arrested a man at 9am on Tuesday, August 3

Children's safeguarding officers from Norfolk Police swooped to arrest a man in the Taverham area.

The man in his 50s was arrested by members of the Safeguarding Children Online Team.

The warrant for his arrest was executed at 9am on Tuesday, August 3.

Mobile phones, computers, and electronic equipment were seized from the property during the arrest.

The man remains in police custody whilst enquiries are ongoing.