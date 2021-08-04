News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police child safety team raid house to arrest man

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:07 AM August 4, 2021   
Tyre debris across a carriageway has caused part of the A11 to close.  

Police arrested a man at 9am on Tuesday, August 3 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Children's safeguarding officers from Norfolk Police swooped to arrest a man in the Taverham area.

The man in his 50s was arrested by members of the Safeguarding Children Online Team.

The warrant for his arrest was executed at 9am on Tuesday, August 3. 

Mobile phones, computers, and electronic equipment were seized from the property during the arrest.

The man remains in police custody whilst enquiries are ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

Reepham News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Students getting exam results

When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
7days Performance are offering a reward of £20,000 to find a bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from South Norfolk.

Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000

Sarah Hussain

person
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Norfolk Live | Updated

Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon