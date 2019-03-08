Man remains in custody over Taverham assault

Taverham village sign Archant Norfolk 2010

A man suspected of a serious assault in Taverham remains in custody after his arrest at the weekend.

Officers were called to an address in the area of Taverham Road and Penn Road after neighbours raised concerns about a man’s safety at around 4.45pm.

Upon arrival they found a man in his early 40s with serious injuries to his leg which required treatment via the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

A man in his late 30s and from the Norwich area, has been arrested in connection with the assault and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

He remains in custody being questioned today.

Superintendent Roger Wiltshire said: “Initial investigations have led us to believe that those involved are known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the assault.

“Officers remain in the local area making further enquiries and speaking to local residents.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Norwich CID on 101, quoting CAD 295 of 31 March 2019, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.