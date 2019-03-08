Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man remains in custody over Taverham assault

PUBLISHED: 16:26 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 01 April 2019

Taverham village sign

Taverham village sign

Archant Norfolk 2010

A man suspected of a serious assault in Taverham remains in custody after his arrest at the weekend.

Officers were called to an address in the area of Taverham Road and Penn Road after neighbours raised concerns about a man’s safety at around 4.45pm.

Upon arrival they found a man in his early 40s with serious injuries to his leg which required treatment via the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

A man in his late 30s and from the Norwich area, has been arrested in connection with the assault and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

He remains in custody being questioned today.

Superintendent Roger Wiltshire said: “Initial investigations have led us to believe that those involved are known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the assault.

“Officers remain in the local area making further enquiries and speaking to local residents.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Norwich CID on 101, quoting CAD 295 of 31 March 2019, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk bakery named one of best in UK

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. The Aylsham shop has been named one of the best in the country. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Father died sleeping rough on city streets after release from prison

A police cordon erected after Liam Lynch was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

QPR sack Steve McClaren ahead of Canaries clash

Steve McClaren has reportedly been sacked ahead of QPR's game against Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

People hurt after bus leaves road to avoid hitting mobility scooter

A bus had to take action to avoid hiting a mobility scooter. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists