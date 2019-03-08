Search

Advanced search

Taser drawn on man after car stopped by police on Norwich street

PUBLISHED: 16:42 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 04 September 2019

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

Submitted

A shop worker has described the commotion after police pulled a Taser on a man after a car was stopped in a Norwich street in the middle of the afternoon.

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

At least three people were taken away by police after an incident in Magdalen Street, close to the City Convenience Store, where a Land Rover-type vehicle was stopped by officers.

A man, who was later arrested, was threatened with a Taser by officers during the drama which unfolded at about 1.30pm on Wednesday (September 4).

James Wade, the owner of Second Hand Land, on Magdalen Street, said: "I heard 'Get down' and then a bit of a commotion going on.

"I just heard the shouting 'get down on the floor'.

"That's what made me go to the door and see what was going on.

"I had heard nothing before, that's what drew my attention - a bit of shouting and 'get down on the floor'.

"I went outside. He (a police officer) had a Taser trained on a guy who was on the floor. He was then handcuffed."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Wade said a big, black Land Rover-type vehicle, with women in it, had been stopped by police.

He said the women were then taken out of the vehicle and handcuffed before the car was searched.

Mr Wade said the man and the women were taken away before the vehicle itself was then taken.

He said there were about four police cars which blocked the road off.

Meanwhile Ismail Koc, 21, a shop assistant at the City Convenience Store, said he just "heard police cars" before looking out to see a vehicle had been stopped.

Mr Koc said he saw three women in the car but also saw a man.

He said: "I just heard a commotion and a police car."

A witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said a police officer had shouted 'Taser' to someone in a vehicle who then got out and was arrested.

Norfolk Police have been contacted for comment.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

We tested for cocaine use in Norwich’s public toilets and this is what we found

Traces of cocaine was found in the Norwich bus station toilets using drug-detecting wipes. Picture: Archant

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Taser drawn on man after car stopped by police on Norwich street

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Cafe Rouge reveals reason for Norwich closure despite ‘excellent’ summer

Cafe Rouge in Norwich's Chapelfield will close this month. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Extra high tides wash over coast

Wells quayside shortly after a high spring tide PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

‘It made me feel like Amy’s death was not important’ - Mum’s upset over inquest blunder

Amy Whitmore, who died on March 25, with her favourite tipple a Kopparberg cider Picture: Michelle Whitmore
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists