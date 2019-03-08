Taser drawn on man after car stopped by police on Norwich street

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted. Submitted

A shop worker has described the commotion after police pulled a Taser on a man after a car was stopped in a Norwich street in the middle of the afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted. Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

At least three people were taken away by police after an incident in Magdalen Street, close to the City Convenience Store, where a Land Rover-type vehicle was stopped by officers.

A man, who was later arrested, was threatened with a Taser by officers during the drama which unfolded at about 1.30pm on Wednesday (September 4).

James Wade, the owner of Second Hand Land, on Magdalen Street, said: "I heard 'Get down' and then a bit of a commotion going on.

"I just heard the shouting 'get down on the floor'.

"That's what made me go to the door and see what was going on.

"I had heard nothing before, that's what drew my attention - a bit of shouting and 'get down on the floor'.

"I went outside. He (a police officer) had a Taser trained on a guy who was on the floor. He was then handcuffed."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Wade said a big, black Land Rover-type vehicle, with women in it, had been stopped by police.

He said the women were then taken out of the vehicle and handcuffed before the car was searched.

Mr Wade said the man and the women were taken away before the vehicle itself was then taken.

He said there were about four police cars which blocked the road off.

Meanwhile Ismail Koc, 21, a shop assistant at the City Convenience Store, said he just "heard police cars" before looking out to see a vehicle had been stopped.

Mr Koc said he saw three women in the car but also saw a man.

He said: "I just heard a commotion and a police car."

A witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said a police officer had shouted 'Taser' to someone in a vehicle who then got out and was arrested.

Norfolk Police have been contacted for comment.