TalkTalk hacker faces fresh hacking charges in America

Convicted hacker Elliott Gunton Photo: East Anglia News Service Archant

A convicted computer hacker from Norwich is facing fresh charges in America after allegedly breaching a cryptocurrency exchange and stealing customer funds.

Nineteen-year-old Elliott Gunton walked free from court last month despite being given 20 months immediate custody, as he had already served that time on remand.

He had admitted infiltrating the computer systems of Australian telecoms giant Telstra, allowing him to take control of an Instagram account with a following of 1.3m users.

But three days before his sentence at Norwich Crown Court, charges had been filed against Gunton in California relating to a hack in December 2017.

According to a leaked indictment, reported by zdnet.com, two suspects have been charged for breaching cryptocurrency exchange EtherDelta.

It involved changing the site's DNS settings, and redirecting traffic to a clone where they logged user credentials and then stole customer funds.

Gunton and Anthony Tlker Nashtaka, of New York, went from buying an EtherDelta's employee phone number off the black market to stealing funds from thousands of EtherDelta users in just a week, the indictment alleges.

The court documents reveal that one customer lost $800,000 in the hack, which was widely publicised at the time.

On August 16, Gunton, of Mountenay Close in Norwich, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting breaching a sexual harm prevention order, multiple Computer Misuse Act offences and money laundering.

The teenager had been under close watch by police after being made subject to a sexual harm prevention order in June 2016.

Explicit images had been discovered on his laptop and officers began checking his computer every six months.

In April 2018 they discovered a "suite" of hacking tools on his computer.

The software was being used to penetrate network providers and take over social media accounts before offering them for sale on hacker forums.

Locked inside a "nano-ledger", officers found more than £400,000 worth of crypto-currency, mainly in Bitcoin, while Gunton maintained he was unemployed.

Gunton has previously been convicted in December 2016 of hacking TalkTalk and Cambridge University - exposing vulnerabilities in their systems and publishing them online.

In August he was ordered to pay back £407,359,35 and was given a criminal behaviour order for three and a half years.