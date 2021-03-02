News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Teenager jailed for sexual offences in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 7:34 PM March 2, 2021   
Tai Mitchell, of Swanspool, Peterborough, was jailed for four years at Norwich Crown Court after admitting four counts of sexual activity with a child.

Tai Mitchell, of Swanspool, Peterborough, was jailed for four years at Norwich Crown Court after admitting four counts of sexual activity with a child. - Credit: Norfolk Police

An 18-year-old man has been jailed for a total of four years after admitting four counts of sexual activity with a child.

Tai Mitchell, of Swanspool, Peterborough, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, February 24, and was sentenced to 28 months in prison for four counts of sexual activity with a child in Norwich and Peterborough between February 1 2019 and March 12 2020.

Mitchell, who was 17 when he committed the offences, had previously been issued with a Child Abduction Warning Notice on May 3 2019.

The notice is issued by police to individuals who do not have permission to be associated with a child, aged 16 if living in the care of their family, or 18 if in the care of the local authority.

Mitchell had admitted the offences at an earlier hearing.

He received an additional 20-month custodial sentence for other offences including abducting a child, common assault, possessing a bladed article, theft, burglary, driving while disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking and taking a vehicle without consent. 

Temporary Det Sgt Michael Simpson, who led the investigation, said: "Failure to adhere to Child Abduction Warning Notices can have serious consequences for those who choose to flout the notice – it is a warning from the police that they must stay away from the child.

Most Read

  1. 1 MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes
  2. 2 The Norfolk market town that used to be in Suffolk
  3. 3 Destructive stink bugs could be heading for Norfolk
  1. 4 Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'
  2. 5 Part of A11 reopened after earlier issues with concrete
  3. 6 Talented teen baker set to open cake shop in town centre
  4. 7 Motorcyclist, 17, dies after crashing into lamp post
  5. 8 Plea for a solution after raw sewage floods family's garden
  6. 9 Man in 70s punched and kicked repeatedly after being pulled from car
  7. 10 Flagship Debenhams building goes up for sale or rent

"The notice provides us with a way of trying to protect some of our most vulnerable children and young people when we have a genuine concern that they're being exploited. This sentence shows we will take action against those who choose to disregard this police warning preferring instead to exploit and abuse a child for their own gain.”


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The body of a man has been found in water at Sparham Pools.

Family of missing man informed after body found in water

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
police operation to enforce lockdown

Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Tuckswood Police Station. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Buy a former 1950s police station for sale for £330,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus

'Stay local' warning and visitors fined after hundreds head to Sea Palling

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon