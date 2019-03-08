Man who hid £48,000 of cocaine in a wheelie bin to be sentenced
PUBLISHED: 07:54 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:55 17 October 2019
A man who was convicted of hiding a £48,000 package of cocaine in a wheelie bin is due to be sentenced today.
Lewis Skinner, 21, was seen by a 14-year-old placing the package in a bin on a drive on a Wymondham estate.
He then helped police track down the package, and an officer found a black bag containing almost half a kilogram of cocaine, which is estimated to have a street value of £38,400 to £48,000, Norwich Crown Court heard.
Skinner, of Norwich Road, Tacolneston, had denied possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply on May 13, 2019, but was convicted by a jury on August 31.
Judge Andrew Shaw remanded Skinner in custody following the verdict and warned him he was likely to be given a "very substantial" period of custody.
Skinner is due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.
