Man who hid £48,000 of cocaine in a wheelie bin to be sentenced

PUBLISHED: 07:54 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:55 17 October 2019

Lewis Skinner hid a package of cocaine in a wheelie bin in Wymondham. Photo: Matt Usher

A man who was convicted of hiding a £48,000 package of cocaine in a wheelie bin is due to be sentenced today.

Lewis Skinner, 21, was seen by a 14-year-old placing the package in a bin on a drive on a Wymondham estate.

He then helped police track down the package, and an officer found a black bag containing almost half a kilogram of cocaine, which is estimated to have a street value of £38,400 to £48,000, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Skinner, of Norwich Road, Tacolneston, had denied possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply on May 13, 2019, but was convicted by a jury on August 31.

Judge Andrew Shaw remanded Skinner in custody following the verdict and warned him he was likely to be given a "very substantial" period of custody.

Skinner is due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.

