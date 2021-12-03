News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Hotel landlord admits threatening man with axe

Logo Icon

Nigel Chapman

Published: 11:07 AM December 3, 2021
The Swan Hotel in Downham Market. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The landlord of the Swan Hotel in Downham Market has appeared in court charged with threatening a man with an axe - Credit: Matthew Usher

A hotelier chased a man wielding an axe after a row broke out during an early hours drinking bout.

Harry Price, 29, could also lose his premises license for The Swan Hotel in Downham Market as a result of the incident, which terrified the victim and left his friend fearing for her life.

Price admitted threatening Kane Murell with a sharply pointed article in the town's High Street when he appeared before King's Lynn magistrates.

Remya Unnithan, prosecuting, said Price was with Mr Murell and two women, including Kiera Barnes-Quinn, “drinking and partying until the early hours” in a pub on September 5.

A row then broke out and Price became aggressive towards Mr Murell.

“His fists were clenched and it spilled out into an alleyway,” said Miss Unnithan.

“The defendant took a large yellow-handled axe from inside the pub and chased Mr Murell.”

Price shouted “I’m going to kill you", the court was told.

“Mr Murell ran to the local police station,” said the prosecutor. “Miss Barnes-Quinn was unable to keep up with the two of them and sought refuge in an address until police arrived.”

Tiffany Meredith, defending Price, said she anticipated that the bench would deem their powers insufficient to deal with the case.

She said: “Mr Price is a licensee. That is something we should say at this stage.

“He has a substantial amount of mitigation and that should certainly be explored.”

The court heard Price could lose his license over the offence but that was a matter for the local authority to decide.

Price, who lives at The Swan Hotel in High Street, was committed to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing.

He was granted bail with the conditions not to go to the Live and Let Live pub in Downham and not to contact Mr Murell, Miss Barnes-Quinn or Alice Greeves.

