‘Small and pathetic’: fury as firework vandals wreck football pitch

PUBLISHED: 12:02 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 10 November 2020

Damage to the Myers Playing Field in Swaffham, where Swaffham Town Football Club (STFC) play, was discovered on November 5, 2020 after residents on near-by Queens Street heard fireworks from the field. Picture: Swaffham Town Football Club

Archant

Vandals left car tyre marks all over a town’s football pitch as they set off fireworks.

Damage to the Myers Playing Field in Swaffham, where Swaffham Town FC play, was discovered on November 5, after residents on nearby Queens Street heard fireworks.

The damage to the top pitch will need “some careful attention” according to club secretary Ray Ewart, but he was hopeful it would recover in time for the resumption of football.

He said: “After sunset a car was heard to enter the Myers Playing Field at speed. The occupants exited the vehicle and set off two firework clusters and then departed equally as fast as they arrived.

“They must have received a very cheap thrill from their escapade: their fireworks were relatively small and pathetic.”

The vandalism comes after similar incidents at Bradenham Cricket Club, Swanton Morley and Hethersett Football Club’s pitch.

Mr Ewart said: “Why do so much damage to a key part of the field when there is so much field that can be accessed without the use of a vehicle?”

The Pedlars’ first team’s next game will be on Saturday, December 12.

